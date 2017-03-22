Live-action ‘Beauty and the Beast’ remake leaves sophomore impressed

Photo courtesy of Facebook

BY JESSIE SPANGLER

Disney has been on a live action remake kick lately, and it’s working for them.

“Alice in Wonderland,” “Jungle Book” and “Maleficent” are all remakes of cartoon classics (with the exception of “Maleficent,” which is a spin on “Sleeping Beauty”).

Disney released their latest live action remake, “Beauty on the Beast” this past weekend and it was stunning.

I also could be biased, since “Beauty and the Beast” is one of my favorite Disney cartoons.

Visually, the movie is great. The clothing matches the looks from the cartoon and the animation is beautiful. The furniture was better than I thought it could be.

The storyline sticks closely with the older cartoon, plus fixes up some holes for us.

More of Belle’s and the Beast’s backgrounds are explored, which clears up some of those childhood questions we had.

The cast added much-needed personality to each of their characters, especially the animated furniture.

Honestly, the best part of the movie was watching the furniture interact and see how their relationships evolve between each other, Belle and the Beast.

The characters the furniture portrayed truly made them seem lifelike, and created a richer cast of characters that created much needed personality in the film, since Belle’s persona sometimes fell flat.

The songs were great, although you can tell that Emma Watson’s parts were heavily auto tuned, which kind of stuck out amid the other amazing vocals.

Watson doesn’t really have much experience with singing, and even though she had vocal training for the movie, it was still obvious that she wasn’t a naturally gifted singer.

However, I have to appreciate her doing the best she could with what she had. The acting from her was spot-on for Belle, which, to me, is more important.

I think that this film is a good move for Watson’s acting career, since it further estranges her from the character of Hermione from the “Harry Potter” movie series.

I know some people still closely associate Watson with Hermione, and have a hard time seeing her as anything else.

My favorite part from the movie, where the song “Be My Guest” was performed, was one of the best scenes in the movie.

They captured the feeling from the cartoon and added more flair, which was cool to experience in a film that brings on nostalgia such as this one.

The song itself sounded great, and the special effects were spectacular. The creators of “Beauty and the Beast” saw the opportunity for fantastic visual effects, and they just ran with it.

A huge part of why the film was so good was because of the use of special effects and animation, threading a sense of magic throughout the entire film.

If Disney had done a live remake of any other of their princess cartoons, I don’t think it would have done as well, and that’s mostly because of the traits Belle possesses.

She’s independent, intelligent and kind, and is the kind of role model that little girls need, especially since she doesn’t play a typical damsel in distress.

Disney fans of all ages will enjoy “Beauty and the Beast,” and even people who aren’t huge Disney lovers will enjoy it.

All in all, the cast was perfectly picked, the film was visually stunning and the overall plot was very close to the cartoon version.