Bulldogs’ season ends in first round of NCAA Tournament

ONLINE EXCLUSIVE BY ADAM ROGAN

It’s finally over.

After 22 consecutive wins and a perfect conference season, Drake Women’s Basketball’s season ended at the hands of the Big 12’s Kansas State Wildcats in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The final score was 67-54. Drake’s high-powered offense was disrupted early and often by the Wildcats’ defense. The Bulldogs couldn’t match up with K-State’s senior center Breanna Lewis. She finished with a double-double, 23 points with 11 rebounds.

It was the first time any Bulldog has appeared in the NCAA Tourney, including head coach Jennie Barancyzk.

The NCAA Women’s Tournament isn’t centralized until the Sweet Sixteen, so 7th-seed Kansas State received a home-court advantage.

Drake’s first six points came on threes, both of them first from Sammie Bachrodt. It was a sign of things to come. The Bulldogs finished 7-24 from beyond the arc.

It wasn’t shooting woes that doomed Drake. Instead, it was turnovers.

In the first half alone Kansas State scored 17 points off of Drake’s 10 turnovers. Even though the Bulldogs forced more turnovers (12), they only scored four points off of them.

Rebounding was also a low point. K-State finished with 41 boards, 14 of them offensive. Drake only had 26 total.

During the MVC Tournament, the Bulldogs had played their best coming out of halftime.

In Drake’s three postseason games before the NCAA Tournament, the Bulldogs won the third quarters combined 80-38. Against K-State, Drake lost the period 13-10.

Senior Lizzy Wendell made a buzzer-beater to bring the score to 35-43. The shot snapped a three-minute scoring drought.

It didn’t succeed in turning the momentum, however. Kansas State’s lead was never less than six in the final period.

With one-and-a-half minutes remaining, the Bulldogs trailed by 15. They didn’t bother to extend the game via intentional fouling.

The Bulldogs were paced by Wendell’s 17 points. Freshman Becca Hittner had 13 and Bachrodt finished with 10. Senior Caitlin Ingle had seven assists and a pair of steals, but only scored four points. This came a game after Ingle led the Bulldogs to an MVC Championship in which she scored 22 points, including a fourth-quarter buzzer beater to force overtime.

Even with the season concluded, the 2016-17 Drake Women’s Basketball season was remarkable. It was the first time an MVC women’s team has gone undefeated in conference play. The Bulldogs’ final record (28-4) tied the highest win total in program history, the most since 1982.

Next year, the Bulldogs will lose three seniors to graduation, all three of whom have been central to the team throughout their careers: Wendell, Ingle and Cortni Rush.

Wendell graduates as the third highest scorer in Drake history with 2,251 career points.

Ingle’s 1,024 career assists is more than any other Bulldog in history. She was only 2.3 assists per game short of averaging a double-double in her senior season — 10.4 points per game.

When the Bulldogs last appeared in the NCAA in 2007, they were eliminated in the first round as well.