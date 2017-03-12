Ingle leads Women’s Basketball to first MVC Tournament Championship since 2007, Bulldogs secure NCAA Tournament berth

Photos by Tim Webber

ONLINE EXCLUSIVE BY ADAM ROGAN

For the first time in nearly a decade, Drake Women’s Basketball is heading to the NCAA Tournament — and a lot of that is thanks to senior guard Caitlin Ingle.

Facing the University of Northern Iowa Panthers in the Missouri Valley Conference Championship on March 12, Drake overcame its third straight underwhelming first half to secure the MVC title in overtime by a score of 74-69.

Although the fourth quarter featured four ties and seven lead changes, the intensity truly amped up in the final minute and a half.

Freshman Brenni Rose knocked down a jumper with 1:28 left to give Drake a 61-60 lead. The Panthers missed their shot on the next possession, followed by a shot from Drake senior Lizzy Wendell getting blocked.

The Bulldogs snagged the offensive rebound and called timeout, but turned the ball over via shot clock violation following the inbound. UNI got the ball back with 13 seconds left.

Panther Ellie Herzberg drained a fadeaway three to give UNI a two-point lead. Drake called timeout with five seconds left.

Ingle took the inbounds pass and sunk a contested jumper at the buzzer to force overtime.

CAITLIN INGLE SENDS IT TO OT!!!! pic.twitter.com/G4KE7OGFR4 — Drake University WBB (@DrakeWBB) March 12, 2017

In OT, Drake started to look like the undefeated team it’s been since late December.

Herzberg hit another three to open the period, but Drake responded with 10 consecutive points to get back ahead. Herzberg drained her fifth three of the game to close the gap to three with 23 seconds left, but a pair of free throws from senior Lizzy Wendell made it a two-possession game once again.

A couple more missed UNI threes and it was all over.

The win is Drake’s first MVC Championship since 2007 and will be the team’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament since that season.

WE DID IT!!!! pic.twitter.com/Pr1LtABmOi — Drake University WBB (@DrakeWBB) March 12, 2017

Even with the back-and-forth ending, the Bulldogs didn’t look like a championship team in the first half.

They were down 39-29 at halftime and were shooting only 36.7 percent from the field, a third straight poor first-half performance.

Wendell started 1-9 and only had five points in the first two quarters.

The third quarter is what saved the Bulldogs. They outscored UNI 16-7 over nine minutes and were only down two entering the fourth quarter.

Wendell netted six in the period and finished with 13. She was one of eight Bulldogs to score during the quarter.

Although Wendell has been Drake’s leading scorer throughout the season, Ingle was the one who’d power Drake’s comeback.

She finished with 22 points to go along six rebounds and a team-high seven assists, not to mention the second-half buzzer-beater. She also scored five of Drake’s 11 overtime points

Jonas threw in a double-double for good measure. She only made two of her 10 shots in the game, but still finished with 11 rebounds and 10 points — including a three that opened Drake’s overtime scoring.

The win was Drake’s 21st consecutive in conference, adding on to its MVC record-setting streak.

The NCAA Tournament is set to begin on March 17 with seedings to be announced on March 13.