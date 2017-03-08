Student comes to Drake with girlfriend, graduates with his wife

BY SAVANNAH PRESCOTT

Some people don’t believe in love at first sight, but second year law student Logan Shine knew he wanted to marry his wife the moment he saw her.

His wife, Jackie Shine, was his high school sweetheart and childhood friend.

“In eighth grade I moved from Hawaii to Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. We found a house and my parents were headed over to the house to sign the papers,” L. Shine said. “They found out (the owners) had a daughter my age and thought I should meet her so I would have a friend at school.”

“When we got (to the house) we sat at the table in the kitchen and she walks through the door from track practice,” L. Shine said. “I still remember. She was super sweaty and had a chicken fingers box from Dairy Queen in her hand. It was so awkward and silent after we introduced ourselves because we were in middle school and it was embarrassing. As we were leaving I told my parents that was the girl I was going to marry,” Logan said.

Shine was the only person L. Shine knew at school and soon after they became inseparable.

“The rest of that year we were best friends,” L. Shine said. “All of my friends knew I liked her and would make fun of me for being in the ‘friend zone.’ We dated other people, but I always had something for her.”

Things finally lined up for L. Shine his junior year of high school, and he had a date set up with J. Shine for Valentine’s Day. Although the date ended well, it had a pretty rough start.

“We had been talking for a little bit and it was Valentine’s day,” L. Shine said. “It was such a big deal and I still remember what I wore. I was so nervous and I borrowed my mom’s car to take her out. I took a turn too quick and ended up stuck in a snowbank and her sister had to come pull me out. I was so embarrassed, but I was determined to take her on this date. So I took her to Olive Garden and I gave her a lame poem that I asked her out in and she said yes.”

The couple only lasted a week before they broke up after their first attempt.

“It was through text and I was heartbroken. We didn’t talk the whole summer. So then we ran into each other at a softball game right before the start of our senior year,” L. shine said. “We talked and laughed together that day and then we talked for a while before we finally got back together later on in the year.”

Shine explained that they left for different schools for college, but they stayed together throughout the years apart.

“She went to Drake. I went to the University of Northern Iowa. Things got serious so I decided to transfer. After my undergraduate degree, I transferred to Drake to come to the law school and to be with her,” L. Shine said.

Shine decided to take the jump and propose to J. Shine.

“I told her I was going home for the weekend to help roof a house with my uncle, but I was really going home to ask for her hand in marriage and buy a ring,” L. Shine said. “When I asked her mom she immediately started crying and said yes. When I asked her dad, I was so nervous. He replied ‘Hell no!’ my heart goes into my stomach and I start panicking. All of a sudden he starts laughing and he says ‘yes.’ So I went and bought the ring and had to keep the secret for a whole week.”

The following weekend the couple had plans to go back home, but really he was going to propose where they first met, at J. Shine’s home.

“Jackie was asking me what was wrong because I was so nervous,” L. Shine said. “We get back to the house and I went to the kitchen because that was where I first set eyes on her. She came into the kitchen and I asked her, ‘Do you remember where we were when we first met?’ She replied, ‘Yeah we were right here.’”

He went on to tell her that even back then, that she was the one he wanted to marry.

“Since she was going to be a pharmacist, I put the ring into a prescription bottle and had it filled out for her,” L. Shine said. “She thought it was a joke, but when she saw the ring she started crying. Thankfully, she said yes.”

He proposed on Sept. 28, 2013 and they were married on Jan. 3, 2015.