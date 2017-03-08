Morehouse offers more benefits for future sophomores

BY ANNA JENSEN

It’s March, and that means lottery numbers are out, first-years are scrambling to find roommates and they are dreaming about the Goodwin-Kirk elevator rooms.

They are also praying that they don’t get stuck in Morehouse because if you are a sophomore living with first years that would be just, the worst, right?

Well, I live in Morehouse as a sophomore and I think it’s the best. The rooms are big, the ceilings are high and it is literally the perfect location. And all the first-years are wonderful.

The location is my favorite part because I have gotten increasingly lazy each passing day here, and since campus is small, walking across Helmick Commons is a trek.

Almost everything I need is a minute walk from me. I have the library to my right and Meredith to my left and I spend 90 percent of my time in those two buildings. If your favorite study space is the library and you are a journalism major, then live in Morehouse. No question.

The other nice thing about location is that it is a whole Helmick away from Hubbell and Quad Creek. Sometimes that can be sad, but last year I lived in Stalnaker and I would frequently make late night trips to Quad and the C-Store way too often. This distance keeps me at a manageable weight.

If I’m guessing, a lot of sophomores overlook Morehouse because it is technically a freshman dorm, but it feels more like an old victorian hotel or bed and breakfast. The lobby is a little spooky, but charming and comforting. It’s unlike the other upperclassman dorms because it’s old and cozy, unlike Ross, which I’ve heard can be a dumpster or GK, which is like a bunker.

Here is the other nice thing, there is a single bathroom on the third floor of Morehouse. So it’s really a win-win because we get our own bathroom and we don’t have to clean it. Granted, there isn’t a shower in the bathroom, so you still have to shower in the communal bathrooms, unless you head on down to the first floor where there is another single bathroom that has its own shower.

Sounding good yet? Well wait, there’s more. The ceilings are very high. As a first-year in Stally, I was so excited to loft my bed, but I quickly realized it was not that great when I could hardly sit up. In Morehouse I have my bed fully lofted, which gives me more floor space and I can sit up with at least two inches of headspace above me.

The laundry room and kitchen is also a huge plus. I don’t cook, so it doesn’t much appeal to me, but sometimes I go down there to do my laundry and people are cooking up a fine meal or some chocolate chip cookies and if you’re sweet they might give you one.

Speaking of the people, they are great in Morehouse. Everyone is so social at the front desk and they always wish you a good day. People wave from the lobby and hold the door for you on your way in and out of the building. We are all kind of friends, in that we-don’t-hangout-but-I-really-like-you kind of way.

Drake uses its freshman dorms to appeal to prospective students, and while Morehouse is not one of the main four, it is still nice. When my roommate and I were debating between Morehouse and Jewett in a spur of the moment, we chose Morehouse because it is technically a first-year dorm and Drake cares a lot more about the facilities in first year dorms than upperclassman dorms.

So, this is basically the simple summary of this whole article: consider living in Morehouse.