Drake gets swept, then sweeps in two Milwaukee matches

BY ADAM ROGAN

Drake Women’s Tennis took part in two sweeps last weekend: one positive, the other negative.

On March 4 at Marquette University, the Bulldogs fell 7-0, but bounced back the next day with a 4-0 win over the University of Wisconsin — Milwaukee.

Senior Tess Herder and sophomore Joely Lomas both nearly put Drake on the board against Marquette, but came up short in first-to-10-format third sets.

It was the first loss of the season for both Herder and Lomas.

Herder, paired with junior Mela Jaglarz, was able to win a doubles match, but the other two Drake duos lost, allowing the first of seven points to go to Marquette.

Momentum from that quality performance, even if it ended with a loss, carried Herder into a win against UWM. In singles she dominated in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, to prevent a losing streak and improve to 5-1.

Even though Jaglarz and Herder had won in doubles against Marquette, head coach Mai-Ly Tran still switched up the pairings against UWM.

Herder was paired with sophomore Kenya Williams, although their match ended unfinished, tied 5-5. It was called early because the other two Drake pairings (Summer Brills/Jaglarz, Alex Kozlowski/Lomas) came away with wins.

Brills and Williams both won in two sets to seal the team victory.

This weekend the team is scheduled for a pair of spring break matches. The Bulldogs will travel to Saint Louis University on Friday before returning home to face Eastern Illinois University on Sunday. On March 19, the day before classes resume, Drake will host Gustavus Adolphus College.