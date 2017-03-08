At a glance: Dean of Students candidates

BY IVY BECKENHOLDT

The search is on for the new Dean of Students. The search committee has selected three finalists. All three have come to speak to students, faculty and staff throughout the past week.

Dr. Khalilah T. Doss, Dr. Brandon Barile-Swain and Dr. Jerry Parker are the three finalists up for the position.

Doss presented on Feb. 24, Barile-Swain presented on Feb. 28 and Parker presented Tuesday.

Dr. Khalilah Doss was the first to present in Sussman Theater. She currently serves as the assistant dean of students at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, MO. Doss received her doctorate from Southern Illinois University.

Dr. Doss opened up her presentation by explaining that it took her five years to finish undergrad at McKendree University. She said that she likes to be upfront with her students because they can connect with her story. Dr. Doss said she prides herself in supporting, educating, advocating and leading her students.

“If you want to be a change agent, you have to do the work,” Dr. Doss said.

Dr. Doss’s presentation also focused on how different lenses can affect how a student looks at Drake. In her presentation, she compared students to the film Monsters University, realizing that every student looks different when they come to college. She ended her presentation by talking about advocacy and diversity.

“Being an advocate is a verb,” Dr. Doss said. “You can’t just sit there and say, ‘Hey I’m an advocate.’”

Dr. Brandon Barile-Swain is currently an Assistant Dean of Students at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. He received his doctorate from Northeastern University where he focused on leadership and how gender expectations play a role in that. Dr. Barile Swain said he strives to make sure that administration understands and empathizes with the needs of students.

According to Dr. Barile-Swain's website, teaching personal empowerment is one of the best parts of his job. He helps students develop "self-awareness and Self-management skills based on developing emotional intelligence."

Dr. Barile-Swain stated that he would want to amplify voices of those who feel they are not heard.

Dr. Barile-Swain, he would listen to students regardless of their political stances.

Being an active listener is something that Dr. Barile- Swain said he strives to do. In order to make a decision, he said he would want to understand and coordinate with others, in order to see the whole picture.

Dr. Barile-Swain said if he were hired he would want to make efforts to connect with students in Olmsted and to walk around campus in order to get to know students.