Fashion Week inspires, blurs line between clothing and art

BY JESSIE SPANGLER

Fashion Week is the epitome of fashion and designer culture around the world.

I’ve always been a fan of clothes. There’s something freeing in the way you can express yourself, in a number of different ways, through what you wear. Watching clips from Fashion Week is basically watching art that moves.

Some common trends on the runway were tulle, floaty gowns and shimmering fabric.

Jenny Packham delivered a line for New York Fashion Week filled with dresses you would find in a dream – the models were clad in glimmering periwinkle and scarlet fabrics. Packham usually plays with feminine looks and this was no different. Outfits were topped off with pearls, rounding off an already romantic feel.

Packham is a designer who is primarily known for designing bridal gowns, and seeing her deviate from her normal light-colored frocks was a nice change, especially with the bright pop of cherry travelling down the runway. She built a nice contrast with the dusty blue and transparent beige dresses with touches of plaid that pulled everything together. One of the best things about Packham’s style is that she’s used to designing ready to wear lines, and her pieces are more easily worn by an average person than most things designers come up with, yet the pieces are still able to look like high fashion.

Annessia Hasibuan had a stunning fashion line, plus she was the first Indonesian to show at New York Fashion Week. Every one of her models wore a hijab at part of their look, which made her line stand out in the best way possible. She received a standing ovation at the end, one that was well deserved for the amount of intricate detail in her clothing.

Another line I was impressed with was Marchesa’s. Then again, it’s hard not to be impressed by anything Marchesa marches out onto the runway. They showed off an insanely cool color palette made up of bright greens, pastel pinks, red and black. They also had a great use of texture – embroidery, fringe (my personal favorite) and tulle – which made every piece way more interesting.

J. Crew also displayed great pieces in their Fashion Week presentation, even though they did not actually have models walk in the show.

Again, we have a lot of tulle present, paired with classic stripes and polka dots. I loved the pops of candy pink they had in their looks, even though I’m not a huge pink lover (it’s starting to grow on me). Stripes and gingham were abundant, a staple of J. Crew’s. I love the pairing of neutrals and bright colors and prints for spring.

Vibrant colors were rampant throughout London’s Fashion Week, as were flashing sequins.

One of the exceptions to this was Simone Rocha, whose pieces were splashed with black and beige, with plaid and florals being common patterns. The softer, shadowy feel of her line stood out to me more than the other pieces. Another reason for that was that she included models of all ages, including Benedetta Barzini, who is 73 and still walking down the runway. I love that she included older models, since it seems that older women are mostly ignored in mainstream media.

I’m looking forward to what Paris Fashion Week has in store for their Fashion Week.