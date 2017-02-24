Anti-Semitic slur on campus incites fear, solidarity in Drake’s Jewish community

Photo courtesy of hillel.org

ONLINE FIRST BY ADAM ROGAN

On the morning of Feb. 23, Provost Sue Mattison sent out a campus-wide email with the subject “An act of discrimination and hateful speech”. An anti-Semitic slur was carved into one of a wooden seat in Meredith Hall. It’s unclear how long ago the carving was made, but it was reported on Feb. 22, when a Jewish student noticed and reported the vandalism.

“We will not tolerate acts of oppression and hate, and will do everything in our power to deal with this,” Mattison said in her email. “This is not who we are, and is against our values.”

After being notified, the seat was promptly removed by Drake Public Safety.

In response, Drake Hillel, a center for Jewish students, organized a gathering to discuss the act and students’ reactions to it. About three dozen students and community members met on the evening of Feb. 23, packing into the small living room of Hillel House, located on 31st Street.

Although most of those who attended were Jewish, a handful of the attendees mentioned that they had different backgrounds and simply came to listen and offer support.

Throughout the discussion, many of the students said that the timing and proximity of the slur were particularly disturbing. Students shared stories of being directly threatened because of their heritage. Others discussed how they felt offended and minimalized by hearing comments like “Oh, just brush it off,” in regards to the slur.

An increasing number of bomb threats have targeted Jewish community centers in recent months. Several Drake Hillel members said that some of those threats were aimed at centers that they attended back home.

In the ticker below are a selection of quotes from those who participated in the discussion at Hillel. Not only did they discuss their fears and worries, but also their hopes for how their community and the Drake community as a whole can respond to messages of hate.

Words from Hillel House “We will resist people making us victims.” “This was a very senseless act.” “Being open and able to explain and give the context is going to have to be especially important in the coming days.” “We live in a time where this shouldn’t be happening.” “It was scary knowing someone on this campus immediately judges me for my identity.” “(It’s easier to ignore hateful acts when) it’s not your face. The tenor has just changed so much in this country.” “I am so proud with how Drake University reacted so quickly.” “Having it so close to home is very hard to deal with.” “I felt unsafe on this campus for the first time ever.” “That’s why we have Hillel House. We’re here for you.” “I just want to thank you (Hillel House staff) for making everyone feel safe and welcome. I was feeling really scared and unsafe this morning, and this made me feel a lot better.” “(We need) to make the Holocaust more than just something (other students) had to study in middle school.” “How do we move forward?” “Proud, and with our heads held high.” “I guess I underestimate the capability some have to respect other people.” “This (event) for us to cope and deal with (the vandalism) and move on with it.” “I am incredibly moved to see us come together now.” “We do need to be ramping up in our Jewish cultural education on campus.” “An act like this can bring out the best in a community (when it responds).” “The fact that it’s raining outside; it’s impressive (that) we can’t even fit inside this house.” “I think it’s important to spread the awareness that the prejudice is still real.” “It’s everyone’s responsibility. I’m a Christian … and I’m pissed.” “We can move past this and we can be proud to be Jewish on this campus. And this won’t stop us, and I don’t care how cheesy that sounds.” “We talk about gender and race a lot on campus, but not a lot about religion.” “(Hate speech) has always been at Drake. It’s been at parties and in classrooms … Now it’s in your face and now have something tangible to say, ‘We have something to move forward from.'” “If you can get one person to come to a Jewish event, even one thing, that’s so valuable.”

For more information on Drake University Hillel, visit their Facebook page. Any questions can be directed at the group’s email: duhillel@drake.edu.

Students in need of professional help can contact the counseling center at any time at 515-271-3864. For immediate help in an emergency, students can call Drake’s Public Safety at 515-271-2222 or 911.