‘Galentine’s Day’ all-female comedy show at The Basement

On Feb. 11, the Des Moines Social Club hosted its third annual “Galentine’s Day” at The Basement in downtown Des Moines.

“Galentine’s Day” is a comedy event with an all-female lineup featuring comics from Des Moines, Chicago and Denver. It is organized by featured comics Madeleine Russell, Rachel Weeks and Kate Bennett.

The three comics who started the show three years ago have since moved onto other things. Weeks is now based in Denver and Russell in Chicago. But, every year they get back together with a lineup of other female comics from their respective cities and come back to Des Moines for a comedy show.

This year, Galentine’s Day had nine comics and an improv duo called “The Ashleys” (neither of their names were Ashley) all with the objective of celebrating women and their talents.

First-year politics and finance major Amy Kulm was a member of the audience this Galentines Day, experiencing her first all-female comedy show.

Galentine’s Day is a term coined from the hit TV show “Parks and Recreation,” as the day before Valentine’s day to celebrate all the great women in one’s life.

“It was great to see several different types of female comedians,” Kulm said. “I was able to laugh so much because there were so many jokes that I could relate to like sexism, catcalling, rude guys on online dating and other things.”

One of the comics began her act saying, “I’ve never been in a space so safe” and that realization is one of the reasons why the show is so popular.

It is a rare occasion when there is a completely female show with the intent of celebrating what it is to be a woman in the modern age.

“I laughed a lot,” senior Mary Traxler said. “It was centered around women in a mostly woman space and I think some of the jokes wouldn’t have made sense in another environment.”

The lack of female representation in the comedy scene is noticeable for many people, which is why they started the show.

“What makes Galentine’s unique is definitely the all-female cast,” Kulm said. “Most of the time, the comedians that you see are male. And right now one of the really well known comedians is Amy Schumer, who is pretty problematic.”

Jokes at the show ranged from poking fun at Pinterest to going too far in stalking a guy from an online dating site.

The show was hosted by two men, Tommy and Tomme, but they were the only highlighted male presence. Some men were in the audience, but the jokes were aimed at women.

Galentine’s Day partnered with the Des Moines Girl Gang, “A non-exclusive, female-driven, supportive and encouraging community of artists that thrives on sharing our creative endeavors and resources with one another and the public,” according to its Facebook page.

They sold out pretty quickly, and it is assumed that next year they will do the same.