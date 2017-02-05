The Times-Delphic wins 19 awards in Iowa College Media Association competition

The Times-Delphic staff, past and present, brought home 19 awards in several categories from the Iowa College Media Association (ICMA) competition last Thursday.

“We’re honored to have received recognition for the hard work our staff does each week,” said Jessica Lynk, editor-in-chief of the TD. “This recognition from the ICMA is rewarding and we are grateful to our readers for reading our paper.”

In addition to the 19 awards for the TD, Drake Magazine and Drake Broadcasting System (DBS) represented Drake’s media as well – eight for Drake Magazine and three for DBS.

Below is the full list of awards the TD won Thursday.

First Place, Best Sports Story – Katherine Bauer

First Place, Best Use of Social Media – Jake Bullington, Ellen Converse, Jessica Lynk, Tim Webber

First Place, Best Blog – Tim Webber, Sydney Price, Jessica Lynk, Adam Rogan, John Wingert

First Place, Best Headline Writing – Jessica Lynk

First Place, Best Opinion Writing – Chamindi Wijesinghe

First Place, Best Review – Parker Klyn

Second Place, Best Online Design – Jake Bullington

Second Place, Best Infographic – Jessica Lynk

Second Place, Best Sports Story – Madeline Cheek

Third Place, Best Online Edition – Jake Bullington, Jessica Lynk & the Times-Delphic staff

Third Place, Best Print Design – Michael Lopez, Jessica Lynk

Third Place, Best Opinion Writing – Jacob McKay

Third Place, Best Page 1 – Michael Lopez, Jessica Lynk

Third Place, Best News Photograph – Lórien MacEnulty

Third Place, Best Review – Jessie Spangler