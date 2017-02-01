Plus/minus grading system has negative effect for students

BY LÓRIEN MACENULTY

Peeking at their transcripts, students observed the effects of Drake University’s first semester under the recently implemented plus/minus grading system.

The average GPA of Drake student in 2016 fell from 3.25 in the spring to 3.22 in the fall, according to statistics compiled by the Office of Student Records.

Drake University switched from the traditional system of whole-letter grades in August last year. However, the power of the plus/minus implementation lay on the instructors of each course. Individual departments and schools, for consistency and equity, responded according to the needs of their students.

Responses from faculty and students were positive and negative.

“I’m really not happy with my A- grade, because my score was 91 percent, supposedly an A,” senior Chu Jie Siaw said. “It did affect my GPA. But I think it’s a good thing for a student if they really want to motivate themselves to study and put more effort in the class.”