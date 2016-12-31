The Times-Delphic’s year in review: breaking news, readers’ favorites

FILE PHOTO

BY THE TIMES-DELPHIC

Grades have been submitted, transcripts updated and J-term is on the horizon. With 2016 behind students, The Times-Delphic is taking a look back on some of the most important and most-read news stories of the last semester.

Following the election of Donald Trump, Drake officials moved to support immigrant students on campus, especially those who are undocumented.

President Marty Martin noted that the university “will not act on behalf of government agents to enforce immigration laws for the purpose of facilitating deportations.” In extension, Drake committed itself to taking steps to protect the privacy and records of students, including citizenship status.

With the circumstances still not entirely clear, Giacoletti resigned in the middle of the men’s basketball season – a surprise to the team and Bulldog fans.

Giacoletti was in his fourth year as head coach. During that time, the Bulldogs have a cumulative record of 32-69 and have never posted a winning season.

“It’s on me. It’s as simple as that,” Giacoletti said.

The court filing claims that Courtney Graham was discriminated against by having her responsibilities stripped and being sent home without explanation after her sexuality became known in November 2014 when Graham’s girlfriend, to whom she is now married, attended a game at the Knapp Center.

This came after former athletic trainer Scott Kerr filed a lawsuit with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission against Drake University.

The TD’s music columnist Parker Klyn ran a weekly column reviewing his top pics across many genres. This year’s top picks for Klyn: Frank Ocean’s “Blonde.”

Klyn writes: “The songs on Blonde are so personal, so elegant, and so incredibly well-crafted that it’s hard for me to find fault.”

In September, we reported that about 20 NFL teams have visited Drake Stadium to watch Eric Saubert play.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Saubert said. “I’m just excited and blessed.”

Chelsi Barraza, one of the three girls who lived in the dorm, sent a picture of the door through Snapchat with the caption “look what someone did to my door.” Senior Kenia Calderon shared the photo on Facebook, which garnered over 500 shares and 1,000 Facebook ‘reactions’ less than a day later.

Four students came forward and admitted to taping up the posters. Drake provost Sue Mattison emailed the student body, letting them know that the university was “able to immediately initiate emergency suspension from the residence halls.”

“By hosting Mr. Trump we were not endorsing or affirming his opinions,” President Marty Martin wrote. “Rather, we were doing exactly what a university should do, which is to facilitate a free and open debate through which ideas and positions can be put to the test.”

He later wrote he was ‘inspired’ by these protesters using their right to freedom of speech. This was only one of many visits to campus from multiple politicians during the caucus season at the beginning of 2016, some of those included Rand Paul, Chris Christie and all three Democratic presidential candidates.