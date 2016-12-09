Video: Rutter, players react to coaching change; team ‘shocked’ by Giacoletti’s departure

VIDEO STORY BY ADAM ROGAN

Ray Giacoletti, Drake Men’s Basketball’s now-former head coach, resigned from his position on the afternoon of Dec. 6. After hearing the news, the Bulldogs continued prepping for the rest of the season under the leadership of new head coach Jeff Rutter.

After three seasons that all ended with losing records and a 1-7 start to 2016-17, Giacoletti said that the job was beginning to take a toll on him. Rutter, who had been an assistant coach until this week, was immediately promoted to take his place.

Their next game is Saturday, Dec. 10, when the Bulldogs will host Jackson State.

Rutter, along with student-athletes C.J. Rivers, Billy Wampler and Reed Timmer, spoke with the media ahead of their third practice since Giacoletti announced his departure.