Everything there is to do on Dead Day

Meredith Hall’s newly christened Innovation Studio, located in Meredith 124C, is open all day for students looking for a moment to take a break from papers and studying. Entrepreneurship at Drake University is sponsoring the event and will have Play-Doh to fiddle with, puzzles to complete, Legos to construct and a bunch of other activities to get your mind off of the other less fun aspects of college life. Better yet, Griff is going to be there at 10 a.m.!
Where: Innovation Studio (Meredith 124C)
When: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Admission: FREE
Ease away your stress with some physical relaxation with Dead Day Yoga and Massages, sponsored by the Student Activities Board (SAB).
Where: Upper Olmsted
When: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Admission: FREE
As the chilly Iowan winter sets in, a little warmth can go a long way. Blank Children’s Hospital is looking for some help making blankets and would love to get some Bulldogs’ helping hands *ahem* paws to get involved.
Where: Pomerantz Stage (Olmsted Center)
When: 2 – 5 p.m.
Student Senate is sponsoring an open-to-the-public, kid-friendly event to de-stress before finals and to celebrate the holidays.
Where: Parents Hall (Upper Olmsted)
When: 6 – 9 p.m.
Admission: FREE
*Minors need a waiver signed by a guardian.
D+ Improv is back for its twice-annual Dead Day Show with new jokes. (At least, we hope the jokes are new. That’s kind of the point.)
Where: Sussman Theater (Lower Olmsted)
When: 7 – 8 p.m.
Admission: $2
Brass quintet Canadian Brass will be gracing the Sheslow Auditorium stage on Friday evening. A group that has sold more than 2 million records, has over 600 songs and played everywhere from Carnegie Hall to China, the five-piece group is bringing its talents to DU for a musically good time.
Where: Sheslow Auditorium
When: 7:30 – 10 p.m.