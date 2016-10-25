Olympian Michelle Kwan stumps for Clinton, promotes early voting on campus

Photo by Katherine Bauer | Students pictured voting early in Olmsted

BY ELISE BAUERFEIND

Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan visited Drake Tuesday morning to talk to students about her support for Hillary Clinton and the importance of early voting.

Kwan said she retired from figure skating 10 years ago and went back to school to study political science and international relations.

“I wanted to build on what was always the highest honor, and that was representing this country,” Kwan said. “I got a real job, working for the one and only, Secretary Clinton at the State Department, and that’s where I saw firsthand the leadership and her vision for the country.”

.@MichelleWKwan met with students today to talk about the importance of early voting. pic.twitter.com/mhkL0wtRs8 — Drake University (@DrakeUniversity) October 25, 2016



With only two weeks left until election day, Kwan encouraged everyone to get involved by voting early.

“You know how important it is to cast your vote,” Kwan said. “I hope that after this, we’re going to walk together to vote…you still have 14 days. Make sure that you learn everything about the candidates that are running. You have to make sure that you have a president who understands (foreign and domestic policy) and knows how to work across party lines, because you do have to work together, and we are stronger together.”



Junior Clay Pasqual works as a fellow for the Clinton campaign, and explained more about what early voting means.

“So you have two types of early voting,” Pasqual said. “You can either vote by mail or vote in person. In-person early voting is taking place today in Olmsted, and it’s literally the same thing as voting on election day, except you’re doing it before election day.”

He also said that having celebrities like Michelle Kwan helps motivate more people to vote early. It’s kind of an implicit connection, if you admire someone you want to be like them, so folks admire Michelle Kwan, and they want to be like her, so they go vote early,” Pasqual said.

Pasqual also said that having celebrities like Michelle Kwan helps motivate more people to vote early.

“It’s kind of an implicit connection, if you admire someone you want to be like them,” Pasqual said. “So folks admire Michelle Kwan, and they want to be like her, so they go vote early.”

Early voting takes place today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Olmsted.