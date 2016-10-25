Elections

Olympian Michelle Kwan stumps for Clinton, promotes early voting on campus

katherine-bauer-people-voting
ELISE BAUERFEIND

Previous ArticleReview: OnCue performs at Wooly's
Next ArticleWypych's hat trick not enough to put Bulldogs past Evansville
Comments (1)
  1. Mike says:
    October 25, 2016 at 1:49 PM

    Nicely written article! Timely and very relevant in this highly contested political environment.