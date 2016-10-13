Sports

Bulldogs get swept by Northern Iowa in final match of homestead

mohamad_suhaimi_2642
JOSEPH MILLER

Previous ArticleGoing abroad gives student new experiences to share
Next ArticleIowa aims to be healthiest state, starting with small steps
Comments (1)
  1. Bulldawggluvver says:
    October 23, 2016 at 9:56 PM

    Excellently written.