Features

Vegan and cruelty-free makeup provides beauty alternatives

GIOVANNA ZAVELL

Previous ArticlePhotos: Street Painting 2016
Next ArticleTEDx gives space for students to spread ideas
Comments (1)
  1. Athar'a Pure says:
    April 26, 2016 at 12:05 AM

    Great post. Also, vegan skincare products are equally as important as vegan makeup. Not to mention the fact that, aside from being compassionate and not harming animals…vegan beauty products tend to be safer and non toxic.