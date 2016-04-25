Vegan and cruelty-free makeup provides beauty alternatives

BY GIOVANNA ZAVELL

Makeup. One word used to describe hundreds of products — lipstick, foundation, eye shadow, blush and an almost infinitely larger selection. But let’s not forget about all the brands out there.

Many people do not pay close attention to where their makeup comes from or how it is made and can easily overlook the fact that the lipstick they are using was tested on animals.

That’s why many women and men are turning to vegan makeup — a friendlier and natural alternative to popular name brands. Vegan makeup is dedicated to stopping animal cruelty when it comes to choosing beauty products.

Many associate the word “vegan” with people who do not eat anything that comes from an animal — a step up from being a vegetarian. But veganism is more than just that. Veganism is a lifestyle focused on breaking away from food or products attached to animal cruelty, including products and clothing.

“I’ve been a vegan for six months now,” P1 Drake student Kelley Nguyen said. “I basically went cold turkey and just threw everything out that wasn’t vegan. Initially, I went vegan for the health benefits, but then I started getting the animal feels and realized how badly they are treated.”

But going vegan isn’t as easy as throwing out all the foods that are made from animals. Sometimes, it takes more time and a person needs to ease into the change of lifestyle.

Another P1 student, Rachel Purdy, grew up in a family raised on farms, so she says there will always be a small piece of her that thinks the world needs farms. That isn’t stopping her from pursuing a more animal-conscious lifestyle.

“After watching ‘Cowspiracy,’ I decided I wanted to follow a more sustainable lifestyle,” Purdy said. “I’ve been vegan for three weeks, and I made the change more so for the animal-friendly aspect. I realized that the ways of getting animal products, such as milk and eggs, isn’t green at all.”

Using vegan beauty products has a lot of benefits since these products are healthier and safer for skin. Probably the number one benefit to using vegan beauty products is avoiding animal by-products and animal tested products. Animal by-products can be anything from uric acids from cows or insect extracts.

But vegan products eliminate the chances of these touching your skin.

Another great benefit of switching to vegan products is that they are made from ingredients that are proven to be healthier than non-vegan products. That means vegan products should be the go-to for people with sensitive skin.

Not only are the products great for your skin, but the packaging is also great for the environment. Packaging is very important when it comes to vegan products and therefore is made from recycled materials. The goal is to be as eco-friendly as possible.

Many people already use vegan makeup and don’t even know it. Cosmetic brands such as Pacifica, Urban Decay, Tarte, Wet N Wild and Eco Tools sell or feature vegan or cruelty-free makeup. There is a store in East Village that sells vegan makeup called Vanity and Glamour Cosmetics.

Whether shopping in-store or online, almost every product is marked with either “vegan” or “naturally based.” V&G also makes its own makeup, striving for eco-friendly products. For customers interested in a new look, the shop also helps interested patrons find products that will fit their style.